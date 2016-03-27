Seaman warns Arsenal against sacking Wenger

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman urged the club to stick with Arsene Wenger or risk encountering the same problems that Manchester United have gone through since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Wenger's position has come under further scrutiny following Arsenal's underwhelming performances in recent months, which have seen them crash out of the Champions League and FA Cup, while also falling behind Leicester City and Tottenham in the race for the Premier League title.

However, Seaman believes Wenger is still the right man for the job and backed him to lead a review on what has gone wrong this season.

"I'm so fed up of all this negative stuff about Arsenal. A change at the top? Not for me. I’m a massive fan of Arsene," Seaman was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"Let's see what happens at the end of this season. Let's see what’s gone wrong and then sort it out. But, for me, he's been brilliant. I worked with him for about seven or eight years and he was fantastic. I would stick by Arsene. I've always said that and I haven't reason to change my mind.

"Look at Manchester United. Look at what has happened to them. They lost a great manager in Alex Ferguson. He retired. It’s always greener on the other side. Arsene has a great record, but he's always under ¬pressure. He'll be under pressure until we win the league.

"It's frustrating for Arsenal fans. I can understand that. I get frustrated at times. But we shouldn't be negative about it. We should try to stay positive."