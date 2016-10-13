Self-analysing Wenger: I could manage somewhere else

Arsene Wenger says a self-analysis of his time at Arsenal could be decisive in whether he extends his contract - and has refused to rule out taking up another post if he does opt to leave the Emirates.

Wenger recently celebrated 20 years at Arsenal but uncertainty still surrounds his future plans with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has won three Premier League titles and six FA Cups during his time in London but has come under fire from supporters over a perceived lack of ambition in recent seasons.

The question of whether he stays or goes will likely dominate the agenda over the next few months but Wenger himself has hinted it could be him who has the final say.

He told BeIN Sports: "I am moving the club forward and the way it is managed forward, I am quite confident on that.

"What will decide for me whether I want to continue or not is whether I feel people still want me to be there, my club still wants me to be there and my conscience that I've done well, or not well.

"That will be a decisive factor - have I done well? Have we achieved what I want to achieve with the team?

"About me purely as a manger... I like to do what I do. Will I do something else one day? I don't know.

"I am not at the end of my knowledge or my desire to do more and become better. The only thing that drives me is I want tomorrow to be a better manager than today. As long as I have that, I don't want to stop my career.

"Even if I feel I don't do well I will manage somewhere else maybe.

"The disadvantage of when you get old is people always ask you, 'When do you stop?' I don't know, I just try to do well and enjoy what I do."

Should he leave, Wenger would offer an opinion on his successor, but only if asked to do so.

He added: "I think it's very important at a club that everyone does what they are paid for.

"My job is to be the manager of the club and to produce and be responsible for the style of play and the technical policy of the club.

"The board's responsibility is to choose the next manager so that's not my job.

"If they ask my opinion, I will give it in an honest way but it won't be [on] me to choose the next manager."

Asked if he would seek his opinion if he were on the Arsenal board, he said: "I am not in their position, I am in my position.

"I think the love story with the club is linked to the fact the board has always shown faith in me and I am very grateful for that.

"No matter what happens I will have to make my decision, the board will make theirs and I will respect that.

"Even if I wish to stay on, I respect always the decision of the board."

Wenger refused to divulge if there was a new contract waiting for him to sign, stating: "I do not want to talk about that and we have not spoken about that."