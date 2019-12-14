‘Sensational’ Diogo Jota offers more than just goals to Wolves – Conor Coady

Wolves skipper Conor Coady has labelled Diogo Jota as “sensational” after he scored five goals in two games.

The Portuguese forward’s brace in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brighton ended an 11-game run without a goal for club and country and he came off the bench on Thursday to score an 11-minute hat-trick in the Europa League.

Wolves host Tottenham on Sunday and Coady believes Jota is key to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

He said: “He’s a sensational footballer. It’s not just his goals, it’s his all-round play. The way he defends, his positional play, the way he links up players, he’s an outstanding footballer.

“He’s an absolute pleasure to have at this football club, he really is.

“When you looked at him coming on (on Thursday), I don’t think they (Besiktas) were excited about him coming on, but we were and you know he’s going to impact the game as much as possible, and he did that.”

Coady was one of three outfield players to play every minute in the Premier League last season – along with Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic and Burnley defender Ben Mee.

He has played 28 of Wolves’ 30 games this term, with Santo’s team challenging for the top five in the league and through to the last 32 of the Europa League.

But the 26-year-old eased any fears of burnout.

“As long as I’m helping this football club, it’s all I care about,” Coady told the club’s official site.

“It’s nothing about me and playing minutes, if the gaffer needs me to play, I want to play every single game for this football club. As long as I’m helping him, it’s all I care about.

“We’re all a team, we all want to move in the same direction. I think a lot of boys will tell you in the changing room, it doesn’t matter who plays, we want to help this club as much as possible move forward and improve.

“We’ll all look forward to Sunday now and hopefully another result.”