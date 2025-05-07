Wolves to launch 'record-breaking bid' for Liverpool outcast: report

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has done a fine job since his arrival in December 2024

Wolves are aiming to launch a 'record-breaking bid' for one of Liverpool's outcasts.

Vitor Pereira's side confirmed their Premier League safety after a fine run of form over the last few months, with the Wanderers having now lost just one of their last eight games.

With superstar forward Matheus Cunha rumoured to be on his way to Manchester United this summer, Pereira needs new bodies at Molineux and has his eyes firmly set on one of Arne Slot's men this summer.

Wolves want to sign Liverpool star and could do so with SEISMIC bid

Wolves struggled under Gary O'Neil but have found their feet once more (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been an up-and-down season for Wolves, especially given they were written off by most under Gary O'Neil. But after his exit, in stepped Pereira and since a sudden upturn in form has seen them catapult up the table.

With planning already underway for next season, the Midlands-based club are looking to lure one 22-year-old in with the promise of building their team around him for the future. But who is it?

Jorgen Strand Larsen could soon have a new team-mate (Image credit: Alamy)

GiveMeSport's latest gossip says Harvey Elliott is highly liked by those at Wolves, and given his Premier League game time at Anfield this season, a move isn't beyond the realms of possibility.

A club-record £45m bid for Elliott has been touted, with add-ons potentially taking the move soaring through the £50m mark. Transfermarkt values the England Under-21 international at £35m.

Elliott has started just one Premier League game under Arne Slot this season, with the form of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones often hard to ignore, especially given the Reds' form.

Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United are also said to be 'interested' in the 22-year-old, who can play in a multitude of different positions. His contract on Merseyside doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, however.

Harvey Elliott has made 25 appearances for Liverpool so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Elliott has plenty of time left on his Liverpool contract, but it depends on whether more first-team football is high up on his demands. Slot is clearly a big fan of the Englishman, but budging the likes of Gravenberch and Mac Allister out of the team has been tough this season.

Liverpool are in Premier League action once more this weekend, as they take on Arsenal at Anfield.