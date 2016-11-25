Sensible Tuchel to bench Borussia Dortmund's Reus

Thomas Tuchel has pledged to be careful with the returning Marco Reus and revealed the winger will only be a substitute against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Germany star returned from a six-month lay-off due to multiple injuries in Tuesday's incredible 8-4 Champions League defeat of Legia Warsaw, catching the eye and scoring twice.

Reus is likely to make his first Bundesliga appearance since May 14 when Dortmund travel to Frankfurt and expectations are high following his showing against the Polish champions.

But Tuchel tempered any excitement, insisting it would not be sensible to start him two times in a week just after a serious injury.

"With the exception of Neven Subotic and Sven Bender everyone is available," Tuchel told a media conference on Friday.

"Marco Reus is in the squad, although he won't be able to go the full 90.

"It doesn't make sense to play Marco Reus for 90 minutes two times in a week. He'll be a valuable option off the bench."

Shinji Kagawa was another to play a starring role against Legia, also scoring twice in the rout – his first goals in any competition since August 22.

The Japan international has struggled to hold down a place in the team and is reportedly growing frustrated, but Tuchel has put that down to the fact that he is regularly suffering from fitness problems.

"Shinji Kagawa has to fight for his position like everyone else," Tuchel added. "He has ankle problems, though, and is never without pain.

"Kagawa is diligent, though, and he sent an emphatic reminder [of his talents] against Legia in the Champions League."