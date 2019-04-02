Sergio Aguero to sit out City’s clash with Cardiff

Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City’s midweek clash with Cardiff through injury.

The Premier League’s top scorer with 19 goals this season was substituted with a muscle problem in Saturday’s victory over Fulham and will not be risked at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City hope the Argentinian will be fit to return for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley and next week’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg at Tottenham.

Sergio Aguero (right) is substituted for Gabriel Jesus at Fulham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“He didn’t train the last two days (and) tomorrow is not able (to play),” said manager Pep Guardiola. “Hopefully next Saturday, next Wednesday (he can). We will see his evolution in the next days.”

Champions City can return to the top of the table with victory over the Bluebirds after Liverpool leapfrogged them on Sunday.

The Reds, who have played one game more, beat third-placed Tottenham with a stoppage-time winner at Anfield.

Asked for his reaction to that late Toby Alderweireld own goal, Guardiola said at a press conference: “When you see them you say ‘ah s***’ but nobody said it would be easy, nobody. We knew it, I knew it.

Toby Alderweireld scored a last-gasp own goal to snatch Liverpool victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is a better challenge. After a while you say it would be amazing what we are going to live. It is an incredible team to fight against.”

City are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season and, while Guardiola has regularly talked down the prospect of a clean sweep of trophies, he wants to savour the season at every opportunity.

He said: “Everybody is excited for what we are going to live in the next weeks. It is not so complicated to understand that but, at the same time, say ‘wow’, it is amazing to live this opportunity.

“To beat Cardiff, the main target to come back top of the league with six games left and then after go to Wembley to achieve the one final I never play in my life, and the oldest trophy ever, and then after Champions League.

Pep Guardiola celebrates after the win at Fulham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We pass tough moments during the season to live that moment and we are fortunate to do it.”

Relegation-threatened Cardiff have been cut five points adrift of safety in 18th place but they performed well before being beaten in controversial circumstances by Chelsea at the weekend.

Guardiola said: “We know what we are playing for. It is a final for us every single game.

“Cardiff – what I saw against Chelsea last game – is alive. They have incredible spirit and what they do, they do well. It is not a team that is already done.”