Serie A: Catania 0 Verona 0

Luigi De Canio's charges spurned several chances, with Sebastian Leto and Gino Peruzzi particularly wasteful.

Leto was played through one-on-one with Rafael in the 19th minute, but he hit his effort straight at the goalkeeper before, from the follow-up, Peruzzi inexplicably fired wide with the goal gaping.

Lucas Castro was the next to threaten for Catania with a drilled effort that Rafael safely dealt with while Verona almost punished the hosts on the stroke of half-time when Luca Toni laid the ball to Juan Gomez Taleb, who side-footed wide.

Juan Iturbe then dragged a left-footed shot off target for Verona shortly after the break and Toni had a header well saved by Alberto Frison on the hour mark.

Castro and Leto both had opportunities to steal the win for Catania late on but the hosts could not find the breakthrough, as their winless run in Serie A was extended to four matches.