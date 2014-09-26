Serie A Preview: Cesena v Milan

Under Filippo Inzaghi, the San Siro outfit won their opening two Serie A fixtures, but have dropped points in their last two matches to fall five points behind early leaders Juventus.

Their first real test came against the defending champions on home soil last weekend and former boss Massimiliano Allegri had the last laugh as Juve departed with a 1-0 success.

Milan failed to put that disappointment behind them on Tuesday as they were forced to come from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw at Empoli.

Fernando Torres struck his first goal in Milan colours but Inzaghi is aware his players have to show more on Sunday.

"We have to be good at improving," he said. "Let's take the reaction and the desire.

"I'm not able to get angry because the players give everything. We have to improve that is for sure.

"The balance is important. The fault lies with everyone when we concede. At Cesena it will be difficult. Let's move forward."

Empoli's two goals both came from set-pieces and Inzaghi will be desperate to remedy that against Cesena, although the former striker must be pleased with his side's tally of 10 goals from four league matches - the joint highest in the division along with city rivals Inter.

For the hosts, it is a second tough test in five days after Pierpaolo Bisoli's men took on Juve in Turin on Wednesday.

They were soundly beaten 3-0 by Allegri's side and the newly promoted outfit will be keen to bounce back having not tasted victory since their opening day win over Parma.

And defender Luka Krajnc strongly believes a partisan home crowd at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi can help propel the team to victory over Milan.

"Now forward with optimism," he said. "We are confident of getting a result at home against AC Milan thanks to our wonderful audience."

Inzaghi continues to have fitness concerns over Alex (thigh) and Michael Essien (foot), although both were involved in training on Friday.