Serie A Wrap: Juve go seven clear as Roma draw

Paul Pogba scored his fourth goal in as many games and played a big hand in Juve's second goal, scored by substitute Stephan Lichtsteiner, as the Turin giants secured their eighth victory in an 11-game unbeaten run in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's men were unable to open the scoring in a frustrating first half, but their quality shone through after the break as Chievo suffered a defeat that ensures they remain in the relegation zone.

Juve will take some stopping in their quest for a fourth consecutive Scudetto, with Roma's title hopes suffering a setback when they drew for the fourth time in their last five Serie A matches.

Adem Ljajic returned to haunt Fiorentina with an equaliser four minutes into the second half, after Mario Gomez followed up his double against Atalanta in midweek with the opening goal for Vincenzo Montella's side in the first half.

Rudi Garcia's Roma lost further ground on Juve after again failing to secure maximum points, while a draw for Fiorentina leaves them in sixth spot.

Palermo were controversially denied victory at Sampdoria. Michel Morganella's strike crossed the line after bouncing down off the crossbar, but the goal was not given and the game finished 1-1.

Eder put fourth-placed Samp in front after only six minutes, but Franco Vazquez levelled earlier in the second half and the visitors would have secured all three points if the officials had spotted that Morganella's effort went in.

Veteran striker Samuel Eto'o, 33, was paraded on the pitch by Samp president Massimo Ferrero alongside fellow new recruit Luis Muriel after the game.

Cesena won for the first time since the opening day of the season at the expense of Parma, who suffered a 2-1 home defeat in the battle between the bottom two at Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Parma were the last side to have suffered defeat to Cesena and Alejandro Rodriguez, the scorer of the only goal in that previous meeting, again popped up with the winner a minute from time to pile further pressure on Roberto Donadoni.

Torino inflicted a first Serie A defeat in six matches on Inter, with Emiliano Moretti on target in stoppage time to earn a 1-0 win at San Siro.

Verona were 1-0 winners over Atalanta in the other game to be played on Sunday, courtesy of Javier Saviola's first Serie A goal.