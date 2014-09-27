Serie A Wrap: Tevez inspires Juventus victory

Reigning champions Juve are yet to concede a goal this season and they picked up a fifth successive league win as a brace from Carlos Tevez and a Alvaro Morata's first goal for the club secured all three points in Bergamo.

It was not always straightforward for Massimiliano Allegri's side, though, and they were grateful to Gianluigi Buffon for denying German Denis' second-half penalty, which would have restored parity at 1-1.

After eventually winning the midfield duel, the visitors edged ahead 10 minutes before half-time when Tevez – who was rested for Wednesday's triumph over Cesena – knocked in.

Giorgio Chiellini brought down Salvatore Molina to give Atalanta the chance to draw level from the penalty spot in the 59th minute, but Buffon palmed away Denis' kick and Argentinian Tevez then punished his compatriot's tame effort within 60 seconds.

From then on, Atalanta never looked like producing any kind of comeback and, with seven minutes to go, Morata netted his first goal for Juve since his close-season transfer from Real Madrid, nodding home to complete an easy win and continue Allegri's fine start at the Turin giants.

Only goal difference keeps Juventus ahead of Roma, though, with Rudy Garcia's men leaving it fairly late to pick up a 2-0 home win over Hellas Verona in Saturday's early kick-off.

Club legend and captain Francesco Totti started the match on his 38th birthday and for a long time it looked set to be a frustrating day.

However, Alessandro Florenzi – Totti’s replacement from the bench – finally broke the deadlock 15 minutes from the end, firing home from 25 yards.

Mattia Destro stole the show, though, with the Italy international forward netting a stunning half-volley from just inside the Verona half, catching goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini off his line and wrapping up a fifth straight league win for Roma.