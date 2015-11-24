Sevilla squad ready to win, insists Emery

Unai Emery has challenged his players to put an end to Sevilla's miserable away form, even if a win over Borussia Monchengladbach might not be enough to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

The Spanish side are in Germany for a crucial Group D encounter looking to register a victory on their travels for the first time in any competition this season.

However, even if they break their winless run away from home by beating Gladbach on Wednesday, they may still see their chances of reaching the knockout stages disappear.

Juventus must drop points at home to Manchester City if Sevilla are to remain in the hunt for a top-two finish, with Emery's side then hosting the Italian club in the final round of fixtures.

"We have a little opportunity to reach the knockout stages and we want to make the most of it," Emery said.

"We are focused on getting these three points, and after the match we will plot our next aims. The squad is ready to win and we have to improve away from home.

"This is the type of match that all our players want to play in – they are aiming to put in a great performance.

"When we can win a match away from home, our confidence will increase."

A Sevilla win in Germany would at least make certain of a place in the Europa League, a competition they have won for the past two seasons.

"We don't like this situation, but this is football," said midfielder Ever Banega. "We are focused on getting a victory and then we must wait."

Banega is hoping to be involved against Gladbach after being an unused substitute in the 2-0 La Liga defeat at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

"I always want to play but the coach is who decide. I'm ready to play this match although I didn't play on Saturday," he added.