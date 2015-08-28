Sevilla v Atletico Madrid: Llorente hoping to repay faith

Fernando Llorente is hoping to repay the faith shown in him by Sevilla coach Unai Emery when his new side host Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The former Athletic Bilbao man was officially unveiled as a Sevilla player on Thursday, after leaving Juventus on a free transfer.

And the forward, who scored 27 goals in 92 appearances for the Serie A champions, is confident of making his Sevilla debut against Diego Simeone's side.

"Sevilla is a club that is growing dramatically in recent years, but it still can do much more," said the 30-year-old, who won five trophies during his two-season stint in Turin.

"Since I have started training already, I am now available for Emery, and I come prepared and with great desire and enthusiasm.

"We have a great squad here, and we can go far and it would be a good start for me to play against Atletico.

"I have a great enthusiasm to play, score many goals, give everything and get as far as possible with Sevilla.

"Sevilla was always my first choice, the club has given me a lot of affection and the confidence of Emery has been instrumental."

Sevilla drew 0-0 away at Malaga last week, while Atletico got their La Liga campaign off to a winning start against newly promoted Las Palmas.

Atletico announced the signing of Rafael Santos Borre from Colombian side Deportivo Cali on Friday, and Simeone has a full-strength squad to pick from, with Filipe Luis having returned to training after recovering from injury.

Both sides were part of the UEFA Champions League draw on Thursday, as Atletico were matched with Benfica, Galatasaray and Astana in Group C.

Last season's Europe League winners Sevilla will face Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach and Juventus - a clash that Llorente is greatly anticipating - in Group D.

"It is nice to know that I will be facing Juventus, it will be very moving in Turin," he added.

"We are able to fight against any team in Europe, and we do not fear anyone."