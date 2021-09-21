Shaun Hutchinson ‘should be back’ for Millwall’s cup clash with Leicester

Shaun Hutchinson could be in line to feature for Millwall in their Carabao Cup clash against Leicester.

The defender has resumed training after sustaining a thigh injury last month and manager Gary Rowett said he “should be back for Wednesday”.

Danny McNamara, Benik Afobe and George Evans may also be in contention having also returned to training after injuries but winger Sheyi Ojo is a doubt as he recovers from illness.

Ayoze Perez could return for Leicester.

The former Newcastle forward is available again after suspension.

Jonny Evans will be a doubt with a foot injury, while fellow defenders James Justin and Wesley Fofana are long-term absentees.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy, Ward, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Amartey, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Castagne, Daka, Lookman, Perez.