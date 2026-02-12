England confirm post-World Cup 2026 manager in Thomas Tuchel update

Thomas Tuchel has some more certainty over his future

England have moved to confirm who’s set to lead the nation beyond World Cup 2026 and into Euro 2028.

After Gareth Southgate departed the role in 2024, following defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, a lengthy recruitment process ended in the appointment of former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

He signed an 18-month deal designed to take him until the end of the World Cup this year, but the Three Lions hierarchy have now put a plan in place for after the tournament.

England confirm Euro 2028 manager

Tuchel went unbeaten in England's World Cup qualification group (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been a pretty successful appointment so far, with the German coach losing just one of his first 10 games in charge, the rest being wins, including a spotless World Cup qualification record, with eight victories out of eight, 22 goals scored and zero conceded.

With a start like that, it made England’s next move quite simple.

Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Cole Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuchel has now signed a contract extension with England, taking him beyond the World Cup and into Euro 2028.

The news was announced ahead of the draw for the 2026/27 Nations League.

It’s said that the governing body were keen to remove any potential uncertainty for the squad heading into the tournament by giving Tuchel and England some clarity over the future.

That may in part be due to the looming vacancy at Manchester United, who have appointed Michael Carrick until the end of the season and have been linked with Tuchel beyond that.

Euro 2028 is set to be co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, with the semi-finals and final to be held at Wembley Stadium.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this is the right call for England.

Based on how he’s performed so far, with an almost perfect record, it is difficult to have too many complaints.

And talk of replacements at Old Trafford will ramp up in the summer, with Tuchel’s name one of the most spoken about.

Such speculation could quite easily derail the camp and the manager himself, so the Three Lions are correct to move decisively to secure his future.