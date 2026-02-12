England confirm post-World Cup 2026 manager in Thomas Tuchel update
England have revealed their future plans in the dugout, up to Euro 2028
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
England have moved to confirm who’s set to lead the nation beyond World Cup 2026 and into Euro 2028.
After Gareth Southgate departed the role in 2024, following defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, a lengthy recruitment process ended in the appointment of former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.
He signed an 18-month deal designed to take him until the end of the World Cup this year, but the Three Lions hierarchy have now put a plan in place for after the tournament.
England confirm Euro 2028 manager
It has been a pretty successful appointment so far, with the German coach losing just one of his first 10 games in charge, the rest being wins, including a spotless World Cup qualification record, with eight victories out of eight, 22 goals scored and zero conceded.
With a start like that, it made England’s next move quite simple.
Tuchel has now signed a contract extension with England, taking him beyond the World Cup and into Euro 2028.
The news was announced ahead of the draw for the 2026/27 Nations League.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
It’s said that the governing body were keen to remove any potential uncertainty for the squad heading into the tournament by giving Tuchel and England some clarity over the future.
That may in part be due to the looming vacancy at Manchester United, who have appointed Michael Carrick until the end of the season and have been linked with Tuchel beyond that.
Euro 2028 is set to be co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, with the semi-finals and final to be held at Wembley Stadium.
BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel to sign new England contract until the end of the European Championships in 2028 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9bEUT0GDsEFebruary 12, 2026
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this is the right call for England.
Based on how he’s performed so far, with an almost perfect record, it is difficult to have too many complaints.
And talk of replacements at Old Trafford will ramp up in the summer, with Tuchel’s name one of the most spoken about.
Such speculation could quite easily derail the camp and the manager himself, so the Three Lions are correct to move decisively to secure his future.
Get VIP England tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
England games are a rite of passage for any match-going fan – and unsurprisingly, hospitality tickets for the national side are amongst the very best in the country with pre-match lounge access, premium padded seats, quality dining and complimentary drinks. Matchday programmes and souvenirs are included, while the views are outstanding. You won't want to miss this.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.