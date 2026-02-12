Quiz! Can you name these 100 players from their career path?

Fancy a football quiz?

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) QUIZ Can you name the team that wore these shirts?

It's time for a trawl through Wikipedia, as we bring you 100 players from the history of the game and present with little more than a curriculum vitae: it's that classic game of name the footballer based on their clubs, with no time limit.

So go on: who stumped you on this list and who was way too easy? Which names were on the tip of your tongue and which ones were obvious from a mile off?

So you've mastered the winding career paths of football's biggest stars: now, it’s time to widen the lens. We are moving from the journey of the individual to the collective glory of Europe's elite, the visual identity of the world's biggest clubs, and the exclusive group of players who reached the summit of the Premier League just once. A fresh, high-stakes collection of challenges is ready for you, courtesy of Kwizly.

We begin by scaling the heights of continental dominance. Can you name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992? It’s a journey through the dynasties of the modern era and the occasional underdog who shocked the world. Once you’ve conquered the record books, test your eyes with our visual challenge: can you name these 50 clubs from their badges? We’ve stripped away the names—now it's just you and the iconography.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

Next, we look at the English influence on the biggest stage of all. Can you name the 50 English players with the most Champions League appearances? This list is a definitive roll-call of the "starball" era’s most consistent home-grown performers. For a final, niche test of Premier League history, see if you can name every player to have only won the Premier League once. This is a tribute to the stars who reached the peak and never returned, from one-season wonders to vital squad players.

To wind down your brain after all that data, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 39? Featuring clues on Panenkas, treble trebles, and a very Scilly league, it’s the perfect way to test your lateral thinking over a post-match brew. To stay ahead of the curve, join our daily newsletter for your morning trivia briefing, and sign up for free to The Club: our membership portal where you can earn badges, participate in exclusive Q&As, and fight for the top spot on our global leaderboards.