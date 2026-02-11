Who are the two Tottenham Hotspur academy prospects and their super famous mum worth £620 million?

Madonna, American singer-songwriter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend

Madonna swapped the stage for the stands this weekend as she was spotted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, admitting to taking just her “second ever Uber” to get there.

The 67-year-old watched Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Women’s Super League on Sunday 8 February, after watching her children playing an academy match earlier that day.

The 'Queen of Pop' has links to Spurs through her twin daughters in the club’s U14 set-up, having previously described herself as a 'soccer mom'.

The singer kept a low profile in the stands in north London, wearing sunglasses and sitting alongside 29-year-old partner Akeem Morris and her daughters, who were dressed in Spurs attire.

While the headline fixture saw Chelsea claim a comfortable win, Madonna’s day had started hours earlier on the academy pitches, where 13-year-old twins Stella and Estere featured for Tottenham’s U14 side.

Tottenham Women manager Martin Ho welcomed the added spotlight and praised her support for the women’s game.

“Her daughters are in the academy, she’s been down to watch a lot of games,” he said. “Having people like that at the game is unique for us as a team and having someone like her who can support the women’s team is vital for us as a club.”

Madonna has long been open about backing her children’s footballing ambitions. In 2017, she moved to Lisbon to help her son David Banda pursue a football career after he joined Benfica’s academy aged 12.

He did not go on to make it professionally and has since moved into music composition.

Now her focus appears to be on Stella and Estere’s development at Spurs, with the music legend cheering on from the sidelines, when her schedule allows - getting into the groove of life as a football mum.