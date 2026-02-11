New serious Tottenham Hotspur injury fear revealed as Spurs' off-field issues go from bad to worse

It never rains but it pours for Spurs.

After parting company with first-team boss Thomas Frank and being dragged into a relegation battle, there is no let up in the negativity for Tottenham supporters.

The club have struggled with injuries throughout this season. In what proved to be Frank's last game at the helm, Spurs were without 10 first-team players due to injury and suspension.

Wilson Odobert suffers suspected long-term injury

Thomas Frank is out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

That list looks to be growing rather than shrinking ahead of the North London Derby against Arsenal next weekend, following Wilson Odobert's withdrawal against the Magpies.

The Frenchman sustained an injury during a coming together with Newcastle's Harvey Barnes, landing awkwardly and immediately signalling for assistance from the bench.

He was promptly replaced after undergoing an assessment on the turf but it is now feared the winger may have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

According to football injury analyst 'Physio Scout', Odobert exhibited tell-tale signs of suffering an ACL tear in midweek.

If that is the case, he will join an absentee list that includes Ben Davies (ankle), Cristian Romero (suspension), Kevin Danso (toe), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Lucas Bergvall (leg), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Richarlison (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus and Destiny Udogie.

"After contact, his knee dropped into a valgus position," Physio Scout wrote. "That kind of pivoting mechanism, along with a visible “calf ripple”, is usually quite consistent with an ACL tear.

"There is a small chance that he's only suffered a meniscus [tear], isolated MCL injury or just a bone bruise. However, this is usually unlikely."

The recovery timeline for an ACL tear is usually upwards of nine months as it is an injury which usually requires surgery.

If Odobert has instead suffered a meniscus injury, that will still sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Spurs' best case scenario is a bone bruise, however, Physio Scout deem that unlikely given the specialised tests which appeared to have been conducted to 'assess for ACL involvement'.