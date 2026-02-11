Tottenham Hotspur will move for free agent manager after Thomas Frank dismissal
Tottenham Hotspur's next manager plan has been revealed after Thomas Frank was sacked on Wednesday morning
Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Thomas Frank following the team's eighth straight fixture without a win.
Spurs were plunged into a relegation battle in midweek as the club were beaten by Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Eddie Howe's side have been notoriously poor travellers this season but managed to leave north London with all three points, spelling the end for his Danish counterpart.
Spurs plan interim appointment after Frank sacking
Frank expressed in his post-match media interviews that he still believed he was the right man to take Tottenham forward, a view not shared by the club's hierarchy. Twelve hours after the final whistle, Frank had been relieved of his duties.
Spurs are now looking for a new manager and are expected to hold exploratory talks with the newly-jobless Roberto De Zerbi.
The Italian coach left Olympique Marseille earlier this week after their defeat by Paris Saint-Germain. It followed the team's elimination from the Champions League at the league phase stage of the competition late last month.
De Zerbi has previously managed in England, representing Brighton and Hove Albion between 2022 and 2024.
The 46-year-old has subsequently been linked with a Premier League return, to take charge at Spurs who sit just five points above the drop zone.
Tottenham have 11 days before the North London Derby against Arsenal, in what will be their next competitive outing, and it is thought this break in the schedule has motivated the Spurs board to make the change in the dugout.
According to the Daily Telegraph, no decision has been taken on an interim boss yet, although De Zerbi is likely to be on the shortlist of potential long-term replacements given he will not need to be bought out of his Marseille contract any longer.
De Zerbi won 39 of his 69 matches in charge of the French club, but had reportedly fallen out with the dressing room by the end of his tenure.
Spurs are likely to appoint an interim coach ahead of their fixture with Arsenal, while the board work on a more permanent replacement.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025
