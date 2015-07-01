Sheffield Wednesday job a 'dream' for Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal is living out a childhood dream after being appointed head coach at Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

The Portuguese, who counts Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas among his former teams, joins a club who sacked previous incumbent Stuart Gray in June after achieving a mid-table finish in the 2014-15 campaign.

And the 49-year-old is excited about the challenge ahead at Hillsborough as Wednesday, who were taken over by a Thai consortium in January and have since undergone major boardroom changes, seek a return to the Premier League after being relegated in 2000.

Carvalhal told the club's official website: "Sheffield Wednesday, it's an historical club with amazing fans - they love their football and their club.

"I want [to] be part of these feelings, to love the club with a big passion and try to give happiness to all.

"To achieve that we must play positive football, and if we do that, we can all go the same way.

"I have coached big teams in Europe like Sporting and Besiktas and played in the Europa League but my child's dream has always been to coach in England.

"To come to England and to a club like Sheffield Wednesday is amazing. I'm excited and I want to win the trust of our massive fans."

Compatriots Joao Mario, Joao Cunha and Bruno Lage form part of Carvalhal's backroom staff.



