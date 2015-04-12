Shock Parma loss not a huge concern for Allegri

The Juve coach was quick to concede that his team were second best during the 1-0 setback on Saturday, when Jose Mauri's strike on the hour mark proved the difference.

But, having lost just twice in the league this season and with Juve 14 points clear at the top, Allegri does not want to read too much into the result,

"In a season you can simply get a game wrong," he said as Juve's attention turns to the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Monaco on Tuesday.

"I think that if we paid more attention we could at least have left with a point.

"It would have been important, very important because losing always hurts. And, as I always say, when you cannot win, it's better to draw at least.

"So now we have to prepare for Tuesday's game against Monaco with calm and composure."

Allegri paid tribute to Parma, as he said: "I believe that first and foremost, Parma deserve much of the credit.

"In the first half anyway I think that we did some things well but in the second half we made a lot of mistakes and allowed them a lot of counter attacks and still did not concede on many of those."

Despite enjoying such a healthy lead over second-placed Roma, Allegri is not taking anything for granted in the title race.

"We haven't won it yet unlike most people say," he said.

"We are still a few points clear on top but we still have to play a lot of important games."