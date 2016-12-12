'Shut up and do your job' - Carragher slams Karius

Jamie Carragher has slammed Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, telling him to "shut up and do your job" after he put in another poor display against West Ham.

The Reds' error-strewn 2-2 draw at Anfield saw Karius scrutinised for both of the visitors' goals – he failed to get across to Dimitri Payet's free-kick and was hesitant for Michail Antonio's strike.

The German goalkeeper, 23, also made a crucial mistake in Liverpool's late collapse at Bournemouth last week and had responded to criticism from Carragher, calling the club's former defender a frustrated supporter.

Karius was also unhappy with comments from Carragher's fellow television pundit Gary Neville, insisting he "does not care" about his views as well as making reference to his unsuccessful spell as Valencia head coach.

But Carragher feels his criticism is warranted, citing his performance against the Hammers as evidence.

"The keeper got criticism last week and has come out and had a pop at Gary Neville and mentioned me," Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool, told Sky Sports.

"My advice would be, 'Shut up and just do your job'.

"Doing your job and answering your critics would be saving that [Payet's free-kick]. That is not difficult, I think the positioning is fine, he gets across and reads it well and he is there. His wrists, again like the first goal at Bournemouth, are not strong enough. It is not even in the corner and Payet has not even hit it that hard.

"I have bigger problems with goals like that than mistakes, because mistakes happen, a keeper will drop one or do something stupid, every keeper does that.

"That to me, you look at goals like that and think, 'It should not go in, is the keeper good enough?'.

"[For Antonio's goal] the keeper is doing the hokey cokey – he does not know if he is coming or going and then he completely freezes.

"And his confidence is obviously all over the place and as he comes out, it is that panic, 'what do I do, do I stay or do I come?'. And you get in no-man's land."

Carragher thinks manager Jurgen Klopp should react by bringing Simon Mignolet back into the team.

He added: "Liverpool should have another five points and so the big decision now for the manager is whether to bring Mignolet back, or does he stick with Karius? And right now, I would change to Mignolet.

"I have been critical of Mignolet over the two or three years he has been here, but this season Mignolet was doing okay and he changed him.

"Now I am not having a go at Jurgen Klopp for that, because if you buy a keeper, it is a big thing to buy a keeper, it is not one plays one week, one plays the other. He is your number one.

"But when he [Karius] has been asked two questions, he has had nothing else to do, and the answers are not there again.

"Jurgen Klopp may feel it will kill the lad's confidence, but at this moment he is killing the team on the pitch in terms of not getting the points."