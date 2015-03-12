Silva claims Mourinho lacked respect

Mourinho criticised an "aggressive" PSG in the build-up to Wednesday's UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg tie.

But Silva and his team-mates had the last laugh, as the defender's header deep into extra time earned a 2-2 draw and qualification via the away goals rule, despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic's red card after half an hour.

"I think Mourinho did not have enough respect for us," Silva told Canal Plus.

"This goal is not personal revenge even if there are people [who] have talked a lot, saying they [Chelsea] were happy to face Paris."