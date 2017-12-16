Silva refuses to question Watford's attitude amid dismal run

Watford boss Marco Silva dismissed suggestions his team have disciplinary issues after Troy Deeney's straight red card compounded another disappointing performance in the 4-1 home defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Deeney saw red in the 33rd minute at Vicarage Road, having dived in recklessly on Collin Quaner, with Huddersfield already 2-0 up courtesy of Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy.

The Hornets have now had three players sent off in their past three Premier League fixtures, but Silva refuted that there are any issues with his side's attitude following Watford's fourth defeat in five matches.

"The result is bad for us. This moment what I can talk and what I want to talk is congratulations for our opponent," Silva told BBC Sport.

"I cannot talk about the attitude of the players. We reacted when down to 10 players.

"It is not a matter of attitude or commitment it is about the moments. We should do, must do better in situations. No, there is no discipline problem.

"The last two games we can't change but we can change the next. We analyse what we did. This is the moment to look forward and continue to work hard."

1 - Watford have the most Premier League red cards this season (4) and also the most since the start of last season (9) in the competition. Wild.December 16, 2017

Huddersfield's opener was not without controversy, with Kachunga have strayed offside before prodding home from Laurent Depoitre's strike.

Deeney too, while late with his tackle on Quaner, was perhaps unfortunate to see red, but Silva refused to discuss the performance of referee Michael Oliver, who also sent off Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg in the second half.

"You ask me about the first goal because you know what happened," Silva continued.

"And you know what happened with the red. So, I don't want to talk about officials."

Depoitre's goal five minutes after the restart appeared to have taken the game away from Watford, though Hogg's red card - and a stunning strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure - seemed to give the Hornets a chance.

Huddersfield finally wrapped up the win in the closing minutes, though, when Mooy doubled his tally from the penalty spot following Doucoure's foul on Depoitre.

And David Wagner, whose side had not scored an away goal since their opening day victory at Selhurst Park, believes Huddersfield were worthy winners.

"We scored wonderful goals and had some further great opportunities. We were a threat on the offensive and very good defensively," Wagner told Sky Sports.

"We know that Watford's home form is not the best and they also have some problems with injuries and suspensions. We should not forget they are a top team.

"It was a long time since we scored [away], I know, but today we scored four. We had the feeling that a win like this was just around the corner, even if the results were not there."