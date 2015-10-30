Silva still not fit for City return, says Pellegrini

Manchester City will be without David Silva for Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich City, manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed.

The Spain playmaker suffered an ankle injury while on international duty earlier this month, but it was hoped he could be fit to return for the visit of Alex Neil's side to the Eithad Stadium.

However, Pellegrini revealed on Friday that Silva will not be risked this weekend, while full-back Pablo Zabaleta - who was stretchered off in the League Cup win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday - will be out of action until after the international break next month.

"Zabaleta has the same injury in his medial ligament," Pellegrini said.

"Silva is not in the squad list for the weekend as he still has some pain in his ankle. We need to see how he improves, we have two or three more days and we'll decide then [if he can play in the Champions League against Sevilla].

"Sergio [Aguero] is continuing his treatment - it's different to David as it's a muscle injury so he needs the amount of days he needs to be fit.

"Gael [Clichy] and Fabian [Delph] should hopefully be okay next week - I hope after the international break we will have everyone fit.

"I never complain about the amount of injuries but to keep playing this way with so many missing is important for the trust."

With Aguero still out, Pellegrini said Kelechi Iheanacho could be handed a start against Norwich in a week in which he was rewarded with a first senior call-up to the Nigeria squad.

"Iheanacho demonstrated what he can do and he will have an option to start," Pellegrini said of the 19-year-old, who scored against Palace in midweek. "It's not an easy position to start in this team.

"It's important that the young players have a chance, they take it. Kelechi didn't impress me as I work with him every day. I know what he can bring to this team.

"I'm very happy he could demonstrate what he could do but it's just one game, we need him to do it every time he plays."