Simeone is already at a big team, insists Garcia

Luis Garcia feels Diego Simeone has no need to leave Atletico Madrid in the near future, insisting the Argentine coach is already at a "big team" who are moving in the right direction.

Simeone has won La Liga, the Europa League and the Copa del Rey since taking charge at the Vicente Calderon in December 2011, while he also steered the team to the Champions League final – where they lost after extra time to Real Madrid – in 2014.

His work at Atletico has seen him linked with vacancies abroad, particularly in the Premier League, despite him signing a new long-term contract in March 2015.

However, Garcia – who spent a season playing for Atletico – feels Simeone is happy in the Spanish capital and does not necessarily need to move on to enjoy further success in his coaching career.

"He's been linked with a few teams in England, but I think he's very happy in Madrid," Garcia told Omnisport.

"Atletico re getting bigger, too. They are fighting for the league with Barcelona, despite having a lower budget for signings.

"They are also fighting for the Champions League, fighting for the cup.

"What else do you want? If you are fighting for all the trophies it is because you are at a big team."

Simeone – whose deal runs until 2020 – has steered Atletico to second place in La Liga this season, while they are also competing in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"The club has a lot of trust in him. He signed a long deal one year ago, so I think he's pretty happy there," the former Spain international, who now plays in A-League for Central Coast Mariners, added.

"When you change, you never know."