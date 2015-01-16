Simeone: Atletico will not rest on their laurels

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is refusing to let his side get carried away by their Copa del Rey last 16 victory over city rivals Real Madrid.

A brace from Fernando Torres on his first start since returning to the club from Milan earlier this month helped Atleti to a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, ensuring a 4-2 aggregate triumph following last week's 2-0 victory over the 2014 Copa champions at the Vicente Calderon.

It marks another fine result for Simeone's side, who last season ended the domestic dominance of Barcelona and Real to lift their first La Liga title since 1996.

However, Simeone is well aware that the expectation levels at Barca and Real continues to make sustained success for his side difficult.

"As I say, we won the league against two teams that are obliged to win the Champions League," he said.

"It is always the same in every league. We have to face teams that are obliged to win the Champions League.

"It's very hard. They are powerful teams, and they have great players, great head coaches. They show it in every game."

Atleti will now face Barca in the quarter-finals and full-back Juanfran believes Atleti were deserved victors.

"We've endured as true champions and I think we deserved to win the tie because I think we have done better in both games," he said.

"We have seen a very strong Madrid, with all the good players they have, with all the strength they have and it has been a very intense [tie] for us."