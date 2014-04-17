Simeone focused on Elche

Sitting three points clear at the top, Atletico are favourites to claim their first league title since the 1995-96 season.

Simeone refuses to look too far ahead and said his team's only worry was relegation-threatened Elche, who visit the Vicente Calderon on Friday.

"We don't look at this game against Elche as a chance to move a step closer to the title. We treat it as the final game of our season," the Argentine said.

"We are focused on finding a way of taking control of the game in the direction we want. Then, whatever the result, it will be exaggerated by the media.

"Inside the dressing room, our only concern is how to find a way to win tomorrow's game in the best possible fashion."

Simeone has maintained his stance of one game at a time throughout the season, even with Atletico in the box seat in La Liga and having reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The former Atletico, Lazio and Inter defender said Elche would be desperate to get something out of the clash, with Fran Escriba's side just four points clear of the relegation zone.

"We must isolate Elche and make sure they cannot get the ball. We have to remain focused on the best way to win a difficult game," Simeone added.

"Elche works well tactically, they are solid, they have pace on the wings and they're good also at set-pieces.

"I'm sure they have more than enough in order to survive relegation so they'll try to do their jobs and pick up a point.

"Our only concern is to be able to play our game and try to create the optimum result for our situation.

"We have to focus on competing against a strong side and also playing with a high intensity against them."