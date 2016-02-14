Simeone hopes for renewed Torres belief

Diego Simeone hopes to see a renewed confidence in Fernando Torres after his goal secured a 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid at Getafe.

The former Chelsea striker scored for the 100th time for Atleti against Eibar last week after going five months without getting on the scoresheet and he struck with just two minutes on the clock to seal three points on Sunday.

It is the first time since October 2013 that Torres has scored in consecutive matches for his club and Simeone expects the 31-year-old to go from strength to strength in the coming weeks.

"He started very well, it was a very quick play in front of the area, with a good finish," said the Atletico coach.

"Goals always strengthen the forwards and hopefully that's the case with Fernando."

Atletico struggled to sustain their passing rhythm for much of the second half, but Simeone, who felt his side were hampered by a heavy knock sustained by club captain Gabi, hailed their defensive efforts.

"It's always hard work against Getafe. They've worked well with the ball, but without creating chances to score," he added.

"The team started well until the injury to Gabi and then lost that consistency.

"In the second half we didn't have much in attack, we were not ourselves in our pressing or our speed, but it's very positive knowing you suffered.

"It was a huge defensive effort to defend the goal."

Atletico later confirmed that medical checks have revealed ankle ligament damage for Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, who was forced off in the second half.

"After a first examination of our medical services, the Belgian has suffered a sprain of the external lateral ligament of the right ankle joint," a club statement read, adding that his recovery progress will continue to be assessed.