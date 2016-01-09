Simeone preaches patience with Martinez

Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid need to be patient with striker Jackson Martinez despite his struggles in his debut season at the Vicente Calderon.

Martinez joined Atletico from Porto in July in a €35million move having scored 32 goals for the Portuguese club last term.

However, he has found form difficult to come by since his move to La Liga, netting just three times in all competitions.

But Simeone said: "I am happy with him [Martinez], [he] has the same amount of goals as [Luciano] Vietto, [Angel] Correa and [Fernando] Torres having played less.

"We are happy, you must be patient, as with Vietto, Torres [and] Correa."

Atletico are top of La Liga going into Sunday's clash with Celta Vigo, leading the way by two points from Barcelona and four from city rivals Real Madrid.

"We believe in ourselves," Simeone added. "What happens in the end is complicated.

"It is clear that Barcelona and Madrid have great players and, if you have them, you have many options to win."