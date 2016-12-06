Simeone satisfied with aggressive Atletico

Diego Simeone was happy with the performance of an "intense and aggressive" Atletico Madrid, despite their Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski settled the contest in Munich on Tuesday as Bayern prevailed 1-0 at Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski's first-half free-kick was enough to see last season's finalists Atletico taste defeat in the Champions League for the first time this season but they still qualified for the knockout round as Group D winners.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Atletico head coach Simeone said: "The work done was very good.

"The first half was different from the second one. Both the beginning and the end of the match show us that the team is there."

He continued: "We had two good opportunities from [Yannick] Carrasco at the beginning. Later, Bayern was better.

"They had a good possession and scored the goal from a direct free-kick.

"The second half was more evenly matched and I think that in the end we saw an intense and aggressive team. We leave with a good impression from those 15 final minutes."