Simeone: Winless Atletico must remain calm

Diego Simeone is confident Atletico Madrid will kick-start their LaLiga season after they were held to yet another draw by a newly promoted team.

Atletico's winless start to the 2016-17 campaign continued on Saturday, held to a disappointing goalless draw by Leganes.

The result was just a week on from their 1-1 stalemate at home to fellow newcomers Alaves, but Simeone is remaining positive.

"We have to remain calm and keep working," he said. "With work and enthusiasm we'll find what we're looking for.

"I'm not ashamed about the fact that we're lacking cutting edge and that this is happening to us.

"I am happy with the work of my players."

Not even the return of star forward Antoine Griezmann could inspire Atletico.

Playing for the first time this season after returning from suspension, Griezmann struggled to really threaten Leganes goalkeeper Jon Ander Serantes, who denied the France international in the first half.

Atletico team-mate Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres - a replacement for the former Sevilla forward in the second half - were largely ineffective as the Spanish capital club were left with just two points from as many matches.

"Maybe there is a slight nervousness when it comes to trying to score goals, but we created chances and they did not," Simeone added.

"We failed to turn the play we created into goals. In other matches we have had fewer chances, but we've scored."