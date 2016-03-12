Simpson: Ranieri keeping Leicester calm in title push

Danny Simpson claims Leicester City are not feeling any pressure in their remarkable Premier League title bid because of boss Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester are five points clear at the top of the table with nine matches remaining, with Tottenham leading the chasing pack.

However, full-back Simpson believes Ranieri's style of management is keeping Leicester calm - as shown in their 1-0 win at Watford last week.

"It's because of the manager. He's very relaxed," Simpson told Sky Sports when asked why Leicester are not feeling pressure.

"It was 0-0 at half-time at Watford and all he told us was to keep going. He told us to keep doing the right things and it will come. Be solid at the back, don't concede and if we win it in the last minute, then that's what we do.

"[Not feeling the pressure] comes from the manager. He doesn't stress us out so we're all relaxed.

"He's happy as long as we've given 100 per cent and tried to do what he told us to."

Simpson added: "Ranieri's a good character. He's really experienced and knows his stuff.

"He knows when to have a laugh with us with the 'dilly ding dilly dong' and he got us the bells at Christmas, but when it's time to be serious, he'll get us in the room and show us clips from the game.

"Even if we've won, he'll tell us what we need to improve. He's always trying to make us better individually and as a team and that's why everyone is playing the best football of their careers."