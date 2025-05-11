Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time as Forest hunt Champions League

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester as the hosts have a big opportunity in the race for the Champions League spots against a side already relegated, with all the details here live streams and TV coverage globally

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester key information • Date: Sunday 11 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 2.15pm BST / 9.15am ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports(UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Forest have lost ground of late but they're still in the hunt for one of the top five spots that will secure Champions League football next season, in what would cap a remarkable campaign for the side fighting relegation 12 months ago.

Forest are in sixth place, but only two points behind Chelsea and Newcastle, who will have played each other just before them. A win for Forest, therefore, would either take them level with both teams in the event of a draw at St James' Park, or into the top five if there's a winner and a loser.

The visitors to the City Ground are some of the most welcome, with Leicester already relegated in what has been a poor campaign from the former Premier League champions. The Foxes can still rise to 18th but they can't wait for the season to be over.

Read on as we bring you all the information you need to watch Forest vs Leicester online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Can I watch Forest vs Leicester in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Forest vs Leicester on Sky Sports today.

The game forms part of Super Sunday on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 1pm BST on Sky Sports Premier League, 75 minutes ahead of kick-off. The game is also on Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm. It's followed directly by Liverpool vs Arsenal.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment. You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester in the US

In the US, you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester on Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions cost just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year. With that you get live streams for roughly half of all Premier League games live each week.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Everton from anywhere

Away from your home country right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on Forest vs Man United

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Nottingham Forest v Leicester streams globally

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester in Canada? Canadians can watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester on Sky Sport Now.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.