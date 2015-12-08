Sion v Liverpool: Lovren promises more under Klopp

Dejan Lovren expects the Jurgen Klopp effect to boost Liverpool to greater heights ahead of Thursday's Europa League trip to Sion.

Klopp has made quite an impact at Anfield since replacing Brendan Rodgers in October, with Liverpool losing just two of their 12 matches under the German and claiming remarkable, goal-laden victories at Chelsea, Manchester City and Southampton.

The momentum gained by a run of four straight wins was checked by last Sunday's disappointing 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United, although Liverpool have the opportunity to get back to winning ways in their Group B fixture at the Stade de Tourbillon.

Klopp's side are already assured of their place in the last 32 and sit a point clear of Sion at the top of the pool, meaning a draw in Switzerland would be enough to seal first place.

And Lovren, who has regained his spot alongside Martin Skrtel at the heart of Liverpool's defence due to Mamadou Sakho's knee injury, has no doubt that the club will go from strength to strength with Klopp in charge.

"We have only been working with him a short time, barely two months, and we have already had some good results with him," Lovren told the official Liverpool magazine.

"With time it will be better. With his methods and his way of working, I don't see how it cannot be better.

"We will know him more and he will know us more and he will also have a better understanding of the league and the club.

"He knows the expectations at Liverpool. Everyone knows it is a tough job, but we are here to do that job.

"We know that we can definitely improve, but I would say it is just a beginning with Jurgen as hopefully we have months and years with him in front of us.

"We are looking forward to working every day because we understand we can learn something new from him."

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho has missed Liverpool's last four games with a hamstring problem and is unlikely to be risked with the club having already qualified.

Klopp may use Thursday as an opportunity to give captain Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge more game time, though, after the England duo recently returned to fitness following injuries of their own.

Sion head into the match having lost their last three in all competitions, but a repeat of the 1-1 draw they claimed at Anfield in the reverse fixture - which proved to be Rodgers' penultimate game in charge of Liverpool - would be enough to send them into the last 32.