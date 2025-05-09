After Liverpool securing a 20th Premier League title, attention has turned to next season.

Despite there being three games left of the current campaign, it seems the club are working on strengthening the current champions' squad so they can try and replicate the achievement next season.

To much of the footballing world, it seems Liverpool are prioritising three positions; left-back, centre-back and striker, with there already being much speculation around who their desired targets might be.

Liverpool have already presented a 'firm offer' to one of their transfer targets

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is gearing up for a big summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

From an outsiders perspective it might seem difficult for Liverpool to improve on their squad considering they currently have a 15 point margin at the top of the Premier League table, but Arne Slot continues to drop hints that it will be a summer of change at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will definitely be leaving the club, and having made just one signing since joining last summer, it appears the Dutchman will be looking to stamp his authority on his team ahead of their title defence.

Arne Slot gives the thumbs up to Liverpool fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Liverpool have already presented a firm offer to Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, with Sport Witness claiming the offer was “leaked” by the player's camp.

The 20-year-old defender – recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best centre-backs in the world – has had somewhat of a breakthrough season following his move to the south coast in the summer of 2024, and has plenty of suitors across Europe.

FourFourTwo understands there is a €60 million release clause in the defender's contract, meaning negotiations could go smoothly should Liverpool wish to pull the trigger.

Huijsen, who is also attracting major interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, is insisting he is not listening to news around his future and is just focusing on his time at Bournemouth.

Dean Huijsen has put in some excellent performances for Bournemouth this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Carrusel Deportivo, a radio show on Caderna Ser, Huijsen said "I'm a chill guy, like my celebration, and I don't think about it much. Every day I go to training, I go to play in the games, and I'm happy. I'm having a good time and I'm not thinking about that."

Huijsen is recognised as one of the best centre-backs in the world by FourFourTwo and would represent shrewd business by Liverpool.

With captain Virgil van Dijk confirmed to be staying for another two seasons, any defender brought in in the next window would have 48 months to learn from the best.