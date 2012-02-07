Six Ligue 1 kick-offs changed due to cold snap

Auxerre v Lorient, Olympique Lyon v Caen, Montpellier v Ajaccio, Valenciennes v Nancy and Evian Thonon Gaillard v Olympique Marseille are to be played at 14:00 GMT instead of 18:00.

On Sunday, Lille will take on Girondins Bordeaux at 14:00 rather than 16:00.

Wednesday's French Cup last-16 tie between Lyon and Bordeaux has also been brought forward from 19:50 to 15:15.

Three Ligue 1 games were postponed last weekend because of the bad weather.