Six Ligue 1 kick-offs changed due to cold snap
Six Ligue 1 games have been switched to afternoon kick-offs this weekend because of the cold snap, the French League said on Tuesday.
Auxerre v Lorient, Olympique Lyon v Caen, Montpellier v Ajaccio, Valenciennes v Nancy and Evian Thonon Gaillard v Olympique Marseille are to be played at 14:00 GMT instead of 18:00.
On Sunday, Lille will take on Girondins Bordeaux at 14:00 rather than 16:00.
Wednesday's French Cup last-16 tie between Lyon and Bordeaux has also been brought forward from 19:50 to 15:15.
Three Ligue 1 games were postponed last weekend because of the bad weather.
