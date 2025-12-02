Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's other club in crisis after shocking attack: report

OGC Nice fans during the team's recent game against Olympique Marseille

INEOS-owned Nice are in crisis on and off the pitch following their sixth straight defeat over the weekend.

The French club, who are owned by Manchester United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, were defeated 3-1 by newly-promoted Lorient on Sunday evening.

Members of the club's ultras section were reportedly waiting for the team bus to return from their away trip and according to various accounts in the French media, boarded the vehicle to confront the squad.

Nice players attacked by fans after sixth straight defeat

Terem Moffi in action for Nice this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is alleged that Ivorian winger Jeremie Boga and Nigerian forward Terem Moffi were spat at, beaten and racially abused during the ugly encounter.

As a result, reports in France indicate the two players - valued at €10 million and €15 million, respectively - have no desire to represent Nice again.

Jeremie Boga on the bench for Nice during pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Head coach Franck Haise is also considering handing in his resignation following the incident whilst other players are said to be contemplating their own futures at the Allianz Riviera stadium.

Nice have released a statement confirming the events of Sunday night, which read: "On Sunday, upon their return from Lorient, the Eagles were welcomed in front of the Training and Development Centre by a large gathering.

"The club understands the frustration generated by the succession of poor performances and performances far removed from its values.

"However, the incidents that occurred during this gathering are unacceptable. Several club members were targeted. OGC Nice offers them its full support and condemns these acts in the strongest possible terms."

Meanwhile, a statement by the UNFP (Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels) said: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable violence to which the players of [OGC Nice], Terem Moffi and Jérémie Boga, were subjected last night.

"The UNFP stands with its players. The physical and psychological integrity of those who make football is non-negotiable."

Nice sit 10th in the Ligue 1 table having lost seven of their 14 league games so far this term. The club have also lost each of their five fixtures in this season's UEFA Europa League and sit bottom of the league phase table.

Further developments at the club are expected before the team's next match, at home to Angers on Sunday afternoon.

Moffi and Boga are both contracted to the club for another 18 months but may seek transfers away during next month's January transfer window.

Nice could yet find themselves in a difficult legal situation if the players choose to pursue a case arguing the club failed in their responsibility to protect them from harm.