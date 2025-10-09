Manchester City have already agreed Bernardo Silva exit, with captain in talks to finally leave: report
Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is reportedly set for pastures new with his contract running down at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva's future at the Etihad Stadium continues to look uncertain.
The City captain has continued to remain coy over his next steps beyond this season, despite being promoted to skipper in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne earlier this year.
The playmaker, who has won six Premier League titles with the Cityzens, is said to have various offers on the table, but his next step still remains something of a mystery.
Bernardo Silva's agent begins talks over a summer EXIT from Manchester City
The Portugal international remained relaxed when asked about his future just a few weeks ago, with reports suggesting a move back to Monaco or even to Italy was being considered.
"I know exactly what I'm going to do but it's not the time to focus on it," he said as relayed by BBC. "It's to do my best, to put the club back to where it belongs.
"We've had a lot of captains who've left but it's for the guys who have the most experience to pass it on to the young guys."
New claims from Calciomercato suggest Silva's next move is going to be to Italy, with clubs such as Milan and Juventus said to be interested in signing the talented midfielder this summer.
Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is already 'at work' and is 'actively monitoring' the market to look for possible options.
Calciomercato add Serie A giants Milan haven’t opened official negotiations to sign the Manchester City star just yet, but have made contact to find out whether Silva is open to a move.
Benfica are also said to be another side who have shown previous interest in the City captain, although it is noted that the 31-year-old would have to take a pay cut wherever he goes next.
In 2022, it was reported by Spanish journalist Gerard Romero that the midfielder had agreed a deal away from England, with Barcelona having struck an agreement for €80 million.
City would, of course, miss out on a fee this time but FourFourTwo understands that Pep Guardiola has always been keener to keep Silva at Eastlands than most stars, with his policy of letting wantaway Cityzens exit showing with the likes of Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Joao Cancelo all leaving in their prime.
A move to Italy looks the most likely destination at this stage, although you can't always rule out an 11th-hour move to Saudi Arabia, or even back to his homeland of Portugal in this case.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
