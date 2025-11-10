Liverpool moving to complete deal for €50m attacker, to kickstart their season: report

Arne Slot's Liverpool have made a poor start to the new season and were easily swept aside by Manchester City at the weekend

Liverpool boss Arne Slot scratches his head
Arne Slot has struggled this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool want to bring another attacker to the club in order to help end their rut.

The Reds, who have already lost five Premier League games so far this season, are under real pressure after winning the title in 2024/25, with Arne Slot struggling to get a tune out of his side.

Liverpool want to sign Ligue 1 star who could cost the club €50m

After huge sums were spent on bringing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremier Frimpong to the club, questions are naturally being asked of Slot's credentials.

But new reports suggest Liverpool's spending isn't done just yet, with another new attacker said to be under consideration over a January move.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 9: Dejected players of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on November 9, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool were humbled 3-0 at the Etihad (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish publication Sport, Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona are all in the picture to sign Lyon’s Malick Fofana.

Fofana, 20, continues to impress for the Ligue 1 giants, and was the subject of much speculation across the summer transfer window.

After continuing to catch the eye this term in France, Lyon general manager Michael Gerlinger spoke to Canal+, ruling out a potential exit in January.

“I said it in September, selling Malick Fofana was never on the table for January. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Financially, things aren’t great, so we have to see what we can do. But it won’t be a transfer like Malick Fofana, of course not,” he said.

Fofana is set to jet away on internatioanly duty with Belgium once again this month, and did recently admit in an interview that interest from Chelsea and Liverpool has already been in his consideration.

Malick Fofana of Lyon celebrating a goal in the 2024/25 Europa League

Malick Fofana of Lyon celebrating a goal in the 2024/25 Europa League (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There was interest from those two clubs, but ultimately it wasn’t concrete enough. I’ve thought about a transfer, but I think it’s more important now that I play a lot, and that has to happen at Lyon. Because I still have progress to make,” he said.

Chelsea, of course, opted to sign Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund instead, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool go back into the market for the talented Lyon man across the January period.

Fofana is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. The Reds host Nottingham Forest after the international break when Premier League action returns.

