Liverpool moving to complete deal for €50m attacker, to kickstart their season: report

Liverpool want to bring another attacker to the club in order to help end their rut.

The Reds, who have already lost five Premier League games so far this season, are under real pressure after winning the title in 2024/25, with Arne Slot struggling to get a tune out of his side.

Losing 3-0 to Manchester City in their last outing has meant even more questions are being asked of Slot's players, especially given the transfer outlay seen over the summer months.

Liverpool want to sign Ligue 1 star who could cost the club €50m

Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique <p>Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience. Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

After huge sums were spent on bringing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremier Frimpong to the club, questions are naturally being asked of Slot's credentials.

But new reports suggest Liverpool's spending isn't done just yet, with another new attacker said to be under consideration over a January move.

Liverpool were humbled 3-0 at the Etihad (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish publication Sport, Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona are all in the picture to sign Lyon’s Malick Fofana.

Fofana, 20, continues to impress for the Ligue 1 giants, and was the subject of much speculation across the summer transfer window.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After continuing to catch the eye this term in France, Lyon general manager Michael Gerlinger spoke to Canal+, ruling out a potential exit in January.

“I said it in September, selling Malick Fofana was never on the table for January. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Financially, things aren’t great, so we have to see what we can do. But it won’t be a transfer like Malick Fofana, of course not,” he said.

Fofana is set to jet away on internatioanly duty with Belgium once again this month, and did recently admit in an interview that interest from Chelsea and Liverpool has already been in his consideration.

Malick Fofana of Lyon celebrating a goal in the 2024/25 Europa League (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There was interest from those two clubs, but ultimately it wasn’t concrete enough. I’ve thought about a transfer, but I think it’s more important now that I play a lot, and that has to happen at Lyon. Because I still have progress to make,” he said.

Chelsea, of course, opted to sign Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund instead, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool go back into the market for the talented Lyon man across the January period.

Fofana is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. The Reds host Nottingham Forest after the international break when Premier League action returns.