Sol: Wenger needs to nail down Walcott's role

Campbell, who played under Wenger during his six years at Arsenal, says there hasn’t been enough communication between the pair and, as a result, it has affected Walcott’s development during his decade at the Emirates Stadium.

Walcott joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2006 when he was just 17, and despite the England man's continued pleas to be played as a centre-forward, he has been deployed out wide for the majority of his 334 club appearances.

And although Walcott does play up front, it isn’t consistently, with Campbell calling for Wenger to play Walcott in one position and avoid alternating his role.

“He [Wenger] needs to set the team up and explain to Theo where he wants him on the pitch. What is his best position? As a centre-forward or out wide coming in? That conversation needs to happen between the manager and player and it needs to be a frank and honest conversation

“I don’t think it’s fair. He’s a great lad who has played for England and done very well,” said Campbell, speaking exclusively to 888sport. “He doesn’t deserve all that.

“He needs to get into his head, play the game for him and show him the light.”

