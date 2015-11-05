Solskjaer: I wish I played at Celtic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he is jealous of his Molde players who get to experience walking out at Celtic Park, for the Europa League clash against Celtic.

Former Manchester United striker Solskjaer - now in charge of Molde - performed at some of the biggest stadiums in European football during his career but missed out on playing at Parkhead.

Solskjaer, who was capped 67 times for Norway, will lead the Group A leaders to Glasgow on Thursday and is expecting an electric atmosphere.

"It is a fantastic place to play football and I am sure all the boys are looking forward to it," he said.

"I have only been here as a spectator before. I never had the chance to walk out to the pitch so in one way I am very envious of the players who will feel the atmosphere tomorrow night.

"The atmosphere here could probably match the top clubs in the world like Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid."

The 42-year-old, who played for United for over a decade, revealed he always enjoyed playing at the Hoops' ground and has fond memories of his previous trips.

"I was here with Roy Keane to watch a couple of games and it is fantastic, it is like football should be," Solskjaer continued.

"It was a Champions League game if I remember correctly - they never asked for tickets from Roy, they just opened the door so he could walk straight through.

"Celtic was always the team to go to when my team-mates had testimonial games, Roy for example. There was a fantastic atmosphere between the clubs and supporters and it is one of the stadiums I wished I had played in."