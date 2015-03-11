Song looks to follow Monaco example

Arsenal were beaten 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against the Ligue 1 side in February and, ahead of the second leg next week, welcome West Ham on Saturday.

Former Arsenal man Song feels his team-mates should aim to restrict space and counter-attack with speed in order to frustrate his former employers.

"I think Monaco was how you want to play when you play in the Emirates," he told the club's official website.

"I know this stadium very well and I know when you play with Arsenal it's very hard.

"The best thing to do is to try to be together, defend together very well and when you have the opportunity to go on the counter attack, you have to do it very well like Monaco did it.

"If you want to go to Emirates and try to play you will not have any chance to win the game there because this stadium is very hard to play in.

"You have to stay together very compact and not give them any room, then take the opportunity on the counter attack.

"If we do this very well like Monaco did, then we can get a good result there."