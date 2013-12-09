Song says he's finally settled at Barcelona

The Cameroon international signed for the Camp Nou club for a reported £15million and has made 22 La Liga starts since his arrival.

But the 26-year-old concedes he did not settle in Catalonia straight away, adding that former Arsenal team-mate Cesc Fabregas played a crucial role in helping him feel at home.

"In comparison to my first year, I feel much better," Song is quoted as saying by AS. "When you move to a new country and have to adapt to a new language, a new culture, it requires time.

"What I have discovered here is that we are like a big family and everyone has welcomed me with open arms.

"Cesc (Fabregas) is like a brother to me. He took me by the hand and guided me through those difficult early moments, and that made me feel better right away.

"Now I understand the language a little more, although I still struggle to express myself. Life's much better and I am very happy to be here."