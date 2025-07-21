Marcus Rashford may have feared that his hopes of sealing his mooted season-long loan spell to Barcelona were about to slide away thanks to a certain reformed rock band.

The England forward’s Old Trafford future has been up in the air since last year after his public falling out with boss Ruben Amorim, which saw the 27-year-old spend the second half of last year on loan.

With little prospect of him returning to the Manchester United first-team set-up, Rashford is now closing in on a loan move to the La Liga champions, which will reportedly contain a £26million option to make the move permanent next summer.

Oasis almost scupper Marcus Rashford Rashford exit

Manchester City-loving Oasis almost derailed Marcus Rashford's Manchester United exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the move progressing in recent days, Rahshford and his representatives found themselves ready to travel to Barcelona at the weekend to complete the switch.

But an issue came up when Rashford’s party attempted to organise a private jet to fly them from Manchester to Catalonia - and it was down to the iconic Manchester City-loving band.

Marcus Rashford spent the second half of last season out on loan at Aston Villa (Image credit: Alamy)

Oasis completed their epic run of homecoming Heaton Park gigs this weekend and according to The Sun, Oasis and their fans had taken up all of the space at Manchester Airport’s private jet terminal.

Singer Liam Gallagher had a jet on standby to take him back to his home in the south of France following Sunday’s gig, while music fans had also been jetting in from across the world to see the reunion tour.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This meant that Rashford and his team had to jump in a car and drive 80 miles to East Midlands airport, delaying his departure.

Rashford would eventually get up in the sky and touched down in Barcelona on Sunday evening as he looks to get his loan move wrapped up early this week.

Oasis have just finished an epic run of Heaton Park gigs in Manchester (Image credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Rashford - who is valued at €50million by Transfermarkt - and was ranked at no.77 in FourFourTwo’s list of the 100 best footballers in the world at the end of 2023 before his Manchester United falling out - will be hoping that a move to the Camp Nou will reignite his carer following his decent spell at Villa.

The 27-year-old made 17 appearances for the Villans, scoring four goals and teeing up six more, but with the Red Devils mocing for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer, it is clear that he is not part of Amorim’s plans, while the club will be happy to get Rashford off their wage bill for the 2025/26 campaign.