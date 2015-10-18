Sousa rues mistakes in Fiorentina defeat

Paulo Sousa rued individual mistakes as Fiorentina lost 2-1 at Napoli on Sunday - a result that could see them lose top spot in Serie A.

Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring at the start of the second half with a fine curling finish into the bottom right-hand corner, but that was cancelled out by Nikola Kalinic's effort with the outside of his boot in the 73rd minute.

However, just two minutes later Gonzalo Higuain ran onto Dries Mertens' throughball and slotted beyond Ciprian Tatarusanu as Napoli moved to within three points of Fiorentina, who will fall to second if Inter defeat Juventus later on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, individual errors cost us, but I am proud of the lads for their performance," Sousa told Mediaset.

"Napoli are a very tough opponent and playing at the San Paolo is never easy for anybody.

"The ball also bounced in a strange way off the turf and it was surprisingly humid for October.

"The lads did well, they tried to win and after the equaliser pushed forward for a second goal. I am happy with the performance."

Fiorentina players felt there may have been a foul in the lead-up to Higuain's winner, but Sousa refused to place too much blame on referee Luca Banti.

"I was on the touchline and I think initially there was contact," he said.

"In such a difficult game, with a high tactical and technical level, I think the referee did very well. Everyone can make tiny mistakes, that's only natural.

"Now going forward we must correct our mistakes quickly. Napoli have quality and Pepe Reina did well to avoid conceding more goals."