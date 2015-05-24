South Africa 0 Botswana 0 (6-7 on penalties): Hosts exit COSAFA Cup at first hurdle

South Africa were knocked out of the COSAFA Cup in a penalty shootout after their quarter-final tie with Botswana in Lesetlheng ended goalless.

Striker Phumelele Bhengu spurned a golden chance for South Africa shortly before half-time and was again wasteful when an opportunity came his way after the interval.

The hosts continued to look the more likely to break the deadlock as the second period wore on, but Botswana's defence held firm in the face of mounting pressure.

And it was Botswana who then triumphed on penalties, prevailing 7-6 in sudden-death.

Carl Lark was unable to convert South Africa's first spot-kick, only for Hendrick Moyo to fail with Botswana's fourth attempt.

Eight successive penalties were then converted before Kwanda Mngonyama hit the woodwork for South Africa to hand Botswana victory.

In Sunday's other quarter-final at the COSAFA Cup, a tournament for teams from southern Africa, Namibia beat defending champions Zambia 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw.