Euro 2025 group permutations: Who is already out and what does each nation need to progress?

Switzerland are bidding to make the knockout stage for the first time

Euro 2025 is well underway and some nations have already been knocked out of the tournament.

As there are only three matches for each nation during the group stage there is not much room for error as some have already found out.

So who is already out? And what are the permutations for the other nations? Here's all you need to know.

Euro 2025 permutations: Who is through to the knockout stages?

Norway are already through (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group A

This group has already decided one of the nations who will progress to the quarter-finals with Norway bagging top of the group after winning their opening two matches.

Iceland have been confirmed to be knocked out as they are yet to pick up a point.

However, the last knockout stage spot is up for grabs between Finland and tournament hosts Switzerland. The two nations play one another in the final group match on Thursday,

Switzerland will reach the last eight if the match is a draw or if they beat Finland. For Finland, if they beat Switzerland they are through. A draw will not be enough for Finland because of the head-to-head rule.

Spain have been the most impressive team at the tournament (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Group B

Spain are the only nation to have secured knockout football already in Group B but they will have to avoid defeat to Italy to guarantee top of the group.

Belgium have already been knocked out as it is impossible for them to qualify for the quarter-finals.

So the last knockout spot will be given to either Italy or Portugal. It gets a bit complicated with how these teams can progress and so here is UEFA's explanation:

"Italy will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Spain or if Portugal do not beat Belgium. If Italy lose and Portugal win, they will be split for second and third place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then lower disciplinary points then higher position in the overall European Qualifiers phase rankings. Italy will finish first if they win.

"Portugal will be unable to reach the quarter-finals unless they beat Belgium and Italy lose to Spain. In that case, Portugal and Italy would be split for second and third place by the above criteria."

Lea Schuller's goal secured Germany knockout football (Image credit: Getty Images)

This group is more straightforward with the knockout places already decided. Germany and Sweden are through with Denmark and Poland knocked out.

Germany and Sweden will play one another to decide who tops the group on Saturday. Whoever wins takes the top spot and if it ends in a draw Sweden will top the group.

England lost their opener (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group D

The Lionesses will progress if they beat Wales. If they lose their final game they will need the Netherlands to lose to France. If they draw against Wales they will need the Netherlands to draw or lose to France.

The Netherlands, having already beaten Wales, will secure knockout football if they beat France or if they draw and England lose to Wales.

France, having already beaten England, will secure a spot in the last eight if they beat Wales and draw or beat the Netherlands.

Wales will have to beat both France and England to progress.