South Africa 0 Malawi 0 (4-5 on penalties): Harawa heroics send Bafana Bafana out

Malawi will face Zambia in the COSAFA Cup plate final after knocking out South Africa 5-4 on penalties after Wednesday's goalless draw.

Neither side was able to find a way through in frustrating 90 minutes in Rustenberg.

South Africa posed more of a threat but Motjeka Modisha and Tlou Segolela both wasted chances.

After little drama in regulation time, the game finally had some excitement as the penalty shootout saw both teams convert four of their five penalties.

Robin Ngalande made no mistake with Malawi's sixth attempt, but Siyabonga Nhlapo could not level things up as he saw his effort saved by goalkeeper McDonald Harawa.

Zambia had earlier booked their spot in the final after they defeated Ghana 3-0.