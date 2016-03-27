South Africa v Cameroon: Broos demands improvement after Limbe draw

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos wants his team to step up their game when they again take on South Africa in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Tuesday.

The Group M leaders had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Limbe on Saturday, and Broos - who hopes the returning Vincent Aboubakar can make the difference - is eager for Cameroon to make amends in Durban.

"It is clear that I was not happy with the Saturday's game," said Broos. "We wanted to win, but I have already said before that I didn't understand how South Africa were last in our group. They are a very strong team.

"The only way to be certain of qualification is by winning all our remaining games. And we have to start with Tuesday's match against South Africa. It will be a difficult game.

"We will continue to keep working hard and try to get a positive result. I am convinced that we will have a good team out there on Tuesday. We have to find solutions to win the game.

"With Aboubakar, we will have an attacker who can be more dangerous than the attackers we had at the weekend. We will try to make amends for Saturday's game."

South Africa sit third in Group M with just two points from three games and Hlompho Kekana - who scored a wondergoal from inside his own half at the weekend - has stressed they need the three points if they are to keep their chances of reaching next year's tournament alive.

"We need to collect the remaining nine points and nothing else," Kekana told reporters.

"It's tough but we need to give it a final push."