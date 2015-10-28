Southampton should aim for top six - Clasie

Jordy Clasie believes Southampton have what it takes to do better than last season and make the top six of the Premier League.

Ronald Koeman's men came seventh in 2014-15, their best ever Premier League finish.

They are eighth from 10 matches played so far this season and Clasie is confident the Saints can make another step up this term.

"Hopefully as a team we can do better than last season," Clasie told the official Southampton website.

"It will be a difficult job because last season the boys did very well to get to seventh place. It's difficult to beat that because you've got some very good teams here.

"But I think we can do it better this time or at least the same as last year."

Clasie, who joined Southampton from Feyenoord in July, made his Premier League debut in the 2-2 draw at home to Leicester on October 17 after missing the opening weeks of the season due to injury and he is keen to prove his worth.

"I'm always frustrated to have to watch a game rather than support your team-mates on the pitch. You can do nothing but watch from home which was frustrating but that's football and sometimes you are unlucky.

"I now hope I can give the fans some great moments in the future because I was injured for a long time. Hopefully I can come back and show my quality.

"I'm hoping to play many minutes and many games, as well as enjoying some great moments with the team."